Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.03 and last traded at $84.47. Approximately 12,623,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,381,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $911,323. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

