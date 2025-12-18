Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 34.6% – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,426,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 226,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

