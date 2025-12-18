PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $59.44. Approximately 23,526,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,600,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

