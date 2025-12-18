Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $414.95 and last traded at $413.9020. Approximately 88,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 83,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.20). Winmark had a net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.11, for a total transaction of $500,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,694.60. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 775.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 358.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 19.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

