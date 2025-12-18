Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.70. Firstgroup shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Firstgroup has an average rating of “Buy”.

Firstgroup Stock Up 8.0%

Firstgroup Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

