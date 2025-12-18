Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Declares $1.61 Dividend

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.6067 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISE traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.