Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Declares $1.61 Dividend

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.6067 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.
Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ WISE traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.62.
Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.