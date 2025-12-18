Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:LGCF)

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:LGCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6255 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Up 0.0%
LGCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile
