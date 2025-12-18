Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 228,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the previous session’s volume of 38,708 shares.The stock last traded at $41.4550 and had previously closed at $41.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commerzbank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerzbank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.