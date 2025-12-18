Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Stock Price Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.0960. Approximately 986,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,975,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Firefly Aerospace from $52.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Firefly Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLY

Firefly Aerospace Stock Up 8.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firefly Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.