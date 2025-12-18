AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 251891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 15,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $705,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,634.85. This trade represents a 62.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,088 shares in the company, valued at $418,048. This trade represents a 52.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,642 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

