Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.55, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58.

Kavango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

