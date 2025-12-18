Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 1,398,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,213,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,589.12. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $115,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,475.36. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,287 shares of company stock worth $359,784 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

