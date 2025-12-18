iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 991,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 157,386 shares.The stock last traded at $19.9250 and had previously closed at $19.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.0607 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
