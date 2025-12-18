iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 991,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 157,386 shares.The stock last traded at $19.9250 and had previously closed at $19.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.0607 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

