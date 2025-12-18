Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Trading Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.1740. 1,428,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 767,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 7,690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,225,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,965,932. This trade represents a 43.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,957.30. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,750,824 shares of company stock worth $91,675,087. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.