Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 8640499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

