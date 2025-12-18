Contrasting Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Veritone alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -42.60% -361.72% -20.95% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Veritone has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veritone and Ohmyhome”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $98.03 million 4.62 -$37.38 million ($0.67) -7.36 Ohmyhome $7.97 million 0.23 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 1 2.71 Ohmyhome 1 1 0 0 1.50

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.84%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Veritone beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.