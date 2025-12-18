Financial Review: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -3.75, meaning that its stock price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 10.98, meaning that its stock price is 998% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Sharplink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 3.53% 7.77% 5.73% Sharplink Gaming -7.86% -2.26% -2.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sharplink Gaming 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and Sharplink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sharplink Gaming has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 323.50%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Kidoz.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Sharplink Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $14.01 million 2.85 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 484.74 $10.10 million ($2.39) -3.77

Sharplink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kidoz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharplink Gaming beats Kidoz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.