Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Up 109.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shot up 109.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28. 139,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 21,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Imaflex Stock Up 109.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.76 million, a P/E ratio of 99.13 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

