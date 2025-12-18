Global Asset Managemen Seaport Sells 3,000 Shares of ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Stock

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $12,870.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 804,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,308.43. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Asset Managemen Seaport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 100 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $380.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 500 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $6,600.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 6,681 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $92,197.80.

On Friday, October 10th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 6,250 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $91,250.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 5,750 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $58,650.00.

ScanTech AI Systems Stock Down 11.9%

STAI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 140,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,091. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ScanTech AI Systems ( NASDAQ:STAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. ScanTech AI Systems had a negative net margin of 477.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%.

STAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ScanTech AI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ScanTech AI Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScanTech AI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanTech AI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Featured Stories

