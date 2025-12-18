Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Insider Vishnu Venkatesh Sells 692 Shares

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $103,260.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,670. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SANM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $178.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,025 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $63,671,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

