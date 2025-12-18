Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells 1,302 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Phelps sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $87,780.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,257.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erik Phelps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempus AI alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $231,552.82.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,950,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,942. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $290,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.