Karen Dawes Sells 275 Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Karen Dawes sold 275 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 748,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,802. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,889.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

