Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) CAO Sells $25,344.00 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) CAO Tai Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,720. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $29.50 price objective on Finance of America Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 209.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,202,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 120,692 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

