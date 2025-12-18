Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,395.85. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 437,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

