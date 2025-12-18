William Sheriff Sells 24,000 Shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) insider William Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $56,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,262,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,070.35. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 118.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered enCore Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in enCore Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

