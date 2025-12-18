Robert Goldstein Sells 1,198,650 Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 4,812,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.52.

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.