Bren Higgins Sells 2,254 Shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KLA Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of KLAC stock traded up $52.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,009.49. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $1,284.47.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 107.26% and a net margin of 33.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $980.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,273.62.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA
Institutional Trading of KLA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.