Bren Higgins Sells 2,254 Shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KLA Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $52.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,009.49. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $1,284.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 107.26% and a net margin of 33.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $980.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,273.62.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

