Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $551,653.76 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,528.08. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $240,240.00.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.46. The stock had a trading volume of 996,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,224,000 after acquiring an additional 711,893 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,743,000 after purchasing an additional 431,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $51,967,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

