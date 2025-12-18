Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Martin Cotter Sells 5,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) SVP Martin Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.19, for a total value of $1,355,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,280.16. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,647. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,377,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.