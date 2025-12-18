Insider Buying: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Acquires 46,511 Shares of Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay Siegall purchased 46,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,986.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 853,247 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,810.50. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of Immunome stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 3,545,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the third quarter worth $39,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 121.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

