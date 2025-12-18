Insider Buying: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Acquires 46,511 Shares of Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay Siegall purchased 46,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,986.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 853,247 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,810.50. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Immunome stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 3,545,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the third quarter worth $39,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 121.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
