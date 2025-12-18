Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 892,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,458,615.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 17th, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $317,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $528,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $317,925.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $529,875.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 225,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,220. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3,560.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 510,527 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 416,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 998.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,181 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.