Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,566 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.1%

MDB stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.23. 1,917,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,581. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.15 and its 200 day moving average is $287.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.MongoDB’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 82.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.97.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

