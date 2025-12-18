Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,566 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Trading Up 3.1%
MDB stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.23. 1,917,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,581. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.15 and its 200 day moving average is $287.26.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.MongoDB’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.97.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.