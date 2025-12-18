ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 1,678 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,826.30. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceTitan stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.53. 897,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,176. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

