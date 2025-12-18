Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $239,287.36 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $239,287.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,730.85. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.0%

RVMD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,908. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $62,584,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,173,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $44,148,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.