Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $239,287.36 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $239,287.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,730.85. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.0%
RVMD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,908. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
