Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Maciej Kurzymski Sells 3,264 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,341,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 486.72, a P/E/G ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $147.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

