Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) CAO Amir Weiss Sells 12,300 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 8,057,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,753,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

