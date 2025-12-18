Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 361,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,522% from the average daily volume of 13,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 14.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$21.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

