iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$177.94 and last traded at C$177.22, with a volume of 63603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$151.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$150.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$164.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.43.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,762,500. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Also, insider Philippe Sarfati sold 2,318 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$380,847.40. Insiders have sold a total of 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.