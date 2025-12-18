Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 116,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 40,409 shares.The stock last traded at $78.87 and had previously closed at $78.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GVDNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

