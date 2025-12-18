Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 and last traded at GBX 228, with a volume of 125404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 1.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The firm has a market cap of £373.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.68.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
