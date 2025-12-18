United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 17.3% Higher – What’s Next?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 and last traded at GBX 0.13. 16,075,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 52,767,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

