Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 15.7% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 512,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 117,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.