Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 15.7% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 512,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 117,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

