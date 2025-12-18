iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 711,759 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 509,086 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,840.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.78. 51,604,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,167,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

