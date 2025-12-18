Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 11% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $59.92. 27,620,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 20,815,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 11.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,432,298.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 15,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 398,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,385. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566,759 shares of company stock worth $191,361,452 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,879,000 after buying an additional 1,242,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $594,063,000 after buying an additional 1,487,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.