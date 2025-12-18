Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1519170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

