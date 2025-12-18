Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2025 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Amer Sports had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Amer Sports is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Amer Sports had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Amer Sports had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Amer Sports had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Amer Sports was given a new $39.80 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Amer Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – Amer Sports was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – Amer Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Amer Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/27/2025 – Amer Sports is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Amer Sports was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – Amer Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

