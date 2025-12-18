Heico (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Heico Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HEI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.82. 599,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,925. Heico has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $338.92. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol F. Fine purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,920.96. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 216.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 52.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Heico by 10.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heico by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

