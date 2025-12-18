FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.62. 3,656,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,018,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 220,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

