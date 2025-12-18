Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

CMG stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.14. 195,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,843. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$4.68 and a 1-year high of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

