Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 0.8%
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dollar General’s Turnaround Could Send the Stock Higher in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.