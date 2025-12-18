AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Posts Earnings Results

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

AltiGen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ATGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. AltiGen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.